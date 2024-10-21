Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    New York man indicted in deceitful bank scam went to elderly man’s home in New Hampshire, AG says

    By Maria Papadopoulos,

    2 days ago

    A New York man indicted in connection with a bank impersonation scam went to an elderly man’s home in New Hampshire to take cash from the victim, the attorney general said Monday.

    Wenhua Zhuo, 48, of Flushing, New York, has been indicted by the Cheshire County Grand Jury on one class A felony count of attempted theft by deception for his role as a courier in a bank impersonation scam targeting an elderly man in Richmond, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

    Zhuo was previously arrested on the charge on July 16. He is scheduled to be arraigned on this indictment at the Cheshire County Superior Court on Nov. 7.

    An investigation found that a person purporting to be from the Fraud Department of a local bank called the 77-year-old victim, and informed him that his bank account had been compromised.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ik7Sn_0wFpd4Dl00

    The caller told the victim that he needed to withdraw $20,000 in cash from his account and give it to a courier who would come to his home and pick it up.

    The indictment alleges that Zhuo, “acting with a purpose that the crime of theft by deception be committed,” traveled to the victim’s home in Richmond, and walked onto his property, Formella said.

    Zhuo allegedly then approached the victim, who was holding a package that purportedly contained more than $1,500 in cash belonging to the victim, which, under circumstances as “Zhuo believed them to be, constituted a substantial step toward the commission of the crime,” Formella said.

    If you or someone you know has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, contact your local police department or the Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Adult and Aging Services at 1-800-949-0470.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Jane White
    1d ago
    I hate these young pucks too do such a crime specially on the older people.life in jail
    DEBORAH HASKINS
    1d ago
    shame on you taking advantage of people he deserve whatever time they give him. Maybe enough years for all that he scammed
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Who Hit Cop with Car in Upstate New York Found 3 Years Later
    New Jersey 101.51 day ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent7 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com5 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    Two Illegal Immigrants Arrested For Murder In Upstate New York
    New Jersey 101.53 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Remains Found in Upstate New York Woods Could Solve Cold Case
    Q 105.72 days ago
    Funeral home apologizes after body falls out of hearse onto busy road
    WKRC3 days ago
    Woman raped and killed when passed out on park bench
    BBC5 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston In Plunging Gym Bodysuit ‘Not A Size Zero’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    New York State Families Getting a Check Starting November 1
    Q 105.71 day ago
    Rapper Cardi B Claims She’ll ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Going Overboard At 32nd Birthday Party
    uInterview.com6 days ago
    Woman Says She Won't Host Thanksgiving Again After In-Laws Took all the Leftovers Last Year
    People4 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Man stands up for his wife after stranger questions why she deserves her $35,000 wedding ring
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy