Heavy police investigation underway in Methuen

Police are investigating an overnight incident in Methuen.

According to crews on the scene, blue gloves from EMTs and a piece of clothing were seen in the middle of the street earlier this morning.

Evidence markers were also placed all over the street and detectives were seen walking around with flashlights.

Two people who live nearby say they heard what sounded like gunshots around 1 a.m.

Boston 25 has reached out to local and state police to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

