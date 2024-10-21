Open in App
    Fitchburg police, state detectives investigating fatal shooting in Fitchburg

    By Daniel Coates,

    2 days ago

    Fitchburg police and state detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city on Sunday night.

    According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, officers were called to Main Street around 7 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

    Boston 25 observed police ordering people out of a building near the crime scene with their weapons drawn.

    A shirtless man was seen slowly making his way outside where he was put into handcuffs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reOw0_0wFOhlJQ00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUaDC_0wFOhlJQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kx5mp_0wFOhlJQ00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V97Zy_0wFOhlJQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLJZP_0wFOhlJQ00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V26WU_0wFOhlJQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWcBx_0wFOhlJQ00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5fc8_0wFOhlJQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBvH8_0wFOhlJQ00

    Parts of Main Street were closed for most of the evening as police investigated the area.

    There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim.

    Boston 25 has reached out to police and authorities for more information.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

