    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Two arrested after ghost gun found in vehicle during traffic stop in Medford

    By Natalie Khait,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Evo42_0w95d0gB00

    Two people have been arrested after a ghost gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Medford.

    According to police, on October 15 around 7:30 p.m., an officer observed a driver going the wrong way on City Hall Mall in Medford Square.

    The officer initiated a traffic stop and requested backup. The backup officer observed a light that police say typically are mounted on a firearm next to the back seat passenger.

    Believing that someone in the vehicle might be armed, the officers ordered all three occupants out of the car.

    The driver attempted to drive away, ignoring officers’ commands to stop. Officers managed to pull one of the occupants from the car, but he attempted to flee on foot. During a brief struggle, the suspect tried to pull a firearm from his waistband, but officers successfully took him down to the ground and recovered the firearm.

    It was later discovered that the firearm was a “ghost gun.” During the incident experienced minor injuries.

    Officers arrested a 17-year-old from Belmont and they were charged with the following:

    • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
    • Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
    • Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
    • Resisting Arrest
    • Carrying a Firearm without a License
    • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
    • Failure to Stop for Police

    Alex Paul, 20, from Cambridge, was also arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, improper operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest,

    Paul is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Somerville District Court. The juvenile will be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court at a later date.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    Comments / 4
    Carol
    2d ago
    Wow, That could have gone a lot different, Thank God for The Medford officers being on their toes and professional at their jobs. Who knows what the boys were up too. I am glad that no one was seriously hurt. Good job Medford police, Thank you for saving someone a tragic ending and keeping our streets a lot safer.
    Traydogg
    2d ago
    That’s great. So this young kid, a child really, was ready to shoot a police officer just like that? The world is going to crap. This cld have ended far differently if kit for the officers there that day. I’m glad a family isn’t mourning the loss of their loved one. Jeeze Louise.
