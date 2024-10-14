Open in App
    Masseur at Massachusetts spa forced customer to ‘touch him inappropriately,’ police say

    By Frank O'Laughlin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XqSn_0w6CVI0d00

    A massage therapist at a health spa inside a Massachusetts mall was arrested after police say a customer claimed he forced her to “touch him inappropriately”

    Guangyo Gao, 22, of Shrewsbury, is facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, the Auburn Police Department announced over the weekend.

    Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a reported disturbance at Health Spa at the Auburn Mall at 385 Southbridge Street on Sunday, Oct. 6, identified a 30-year-old woman who placed one of the calls, police said.

    “Officers interviewed the woman and discovered that she was a customer at Health Spa and had paid to receive a massage,” the department said in a news release. “Detectives were contacted and determined that the masseur forced the victim to touch him inappropriately.”

    Due to the sensitive nature of the facts discovered by the responding officers, specific details are being withheld at this time, according to police.

    The owner of the spa received a business certificate in February 2020 as Zhu Relaxation DBA Health Spa and renewed it in April 2024, police noted.

    Auburn’s police chief has been in contact with the Department of Licensure for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for potential administrative action against the spa.

    It wasn’t immediately clear when Gao would be called to court.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    CiCi Lovely
    1d ago
    yea this happened to me too but I never said anything...
    Sonja Williams
    1d ago
    Democrats never again No Party !!🇺🇸
