Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    ‘We need a reset’: Worker strikes at 2 busy Boston hotels expand amid ongoing push for new contract

    By Boston25News.com Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsDd0_0w60ntuh00

    Hundreds of more workers at two busy Boston hotels walked off the job Monday and formed picket lines in an expanded push to secure a new contract.

    Nearly 700 workers from the Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport hotels join 600 workers on strike at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport and the Hilton Boston Park Plaza , bringing the city’s total number of striking hotel workers to almost 1,300, Carlos Aramayo, President of UNITE HERE Local 26, announced.

    Striking workers include room attendants, housepersons, front desk agents, telephone systems operators, doorpersons, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, banquet staff, and barbacks.

    Workers at both Omni properties had walked off the job for three days from September 19 – 21, but this time they will not return to work until they reach an agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts.

    Because a citywide strike has already been authorized by union members at Boston properties whose previous contracts expired on Aug. 31 , workers from other UNITE HERE Local 26 properties may also go on strike at any time and for any duration, potentially continuing to increase the number of hotels affected, according to Aramayo.

    Aramayo said strikers will staff picket lines outside the hotel entrances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    “If you ask any of the hotel workers, they will tell you that the economy is no longer working for them,” Aramayo said in a statement. “And they’ll also tell you that it’s because of the hotel companies. The workers have a firsthand view of how busy the properties are and how much they’re charging guests for the rooms. The money that the companies are making has not been going into the workers’ pockets. We need a reset. That’s why the workers made this decision to go on an open-ended strike—to make the companies pay them the wages they deserve.”

    The hotel workers’ union has been bargaining for a new contract standard with significant wage increases and sustainable workloads since April.

    “I’m on strike because I work two jobs in order to provide for my family,” said Yuri Yep, a Restaurant Server at the Omni Parker House for 10 years. “I’m always rushing, and I don’t even have time to see my kids. I’m missing out on my own life. It’s ridiculous that I’m living this way when the hotel companies make record profits. They can afford what we’re asking for, and we’ll be out on strike until we win for all of our families.”

    UNITE HERE Local 26 urged guests not to eat, meet, or sleep at any hotel that is on strike.

    Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Janice
    1d ago
    economy is not working for you and not sure about the migrant situation in the hotels in Boston but I know in New York they've had enough cleaning up after them. you have a complaints about their food andwhat not. You couldn't pay me enough to clean up after them
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Log confirms strangulation expert met with Medical Examiner about Sandra Birchmore’s death
    Boston 25 News WFXT13 hours ago
    Recovery efforts underway to clean debris off ocean floor from broken turbine blade near Nantucket
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day: What’s open, closed?
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Olivia Rodrigo falls through hole in stage during concert
    Boston 25 News WFXT17 hours ago
    Authorities identify pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck on New Hampshire highway
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Whooping cough cases on the rise in Massachusetts
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Super Bowl 2028: Atlanta picked to host big game
    Boston 25 News WFXT16 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Giant pandas return to Smithsonian’s National Zoo
    Boston 25 News WFXT21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy