Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Typical Autumn in New England

    By Shiri Spear, Kevin Lemanowicz, Vicki Graf, Tucker Antico, Jason Brewer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auSMS_0vyR7Qwj00

    HOW TO DRESS?

    Chilly mornings and mild afternoons mean you will probably want fewer layers leaving work than you were wearing when you left in the morning. Towns inland will see temperatures fall into the lower 40s, even upper 30s! These chilly temperatures are arriving right on time climatologically. A couple of quick disturbances could bring a shower during the nighttime hours, but coverage will be very limited. Better showers chances are in northern New England. The nice stretch of weather will continue through the weekend. We will even warm to around 70 on Saturday.

    HURRICANE MILTON

    Hurricane Milton is a powerful, dangerous hurricane. It will be the second major hurricane to make landfall in Florida in two weeks, expected late Wednesday or very early Thursday as a Cat 3/4. It will pack a massive punch with flooding rain, a major storm surge, and destructive winds for a large swath of Florida. Weather will deteriorate all day Wednesday with the worst passing over the Florida peninsula Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon (peaking overnight). By Thursday night the storm will be out in the open Atlantic. There will be no impact to New England.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton regains strength and returns to Category 5 on its way to the Florida coast
    Boston 25 News WFXT2 days ago
    ‘Concerted action’: 8 Mass. colleges among 40 schools accused of financial aid price-fixing
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    ‘she was a friend and she was a neighbor’ Ethel Kennedy’s lasting impact on Cape Cod
    Boston 25 News WFXT2 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Recall alert: 9.9M pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry products recalled
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut10 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    Disneyland raises ticket prices again
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    TD Bank fined $3B for allowing drug cartel money laundering
    Boston 25 News WFXT10 hours ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Hurricane Milton’s latest path: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm takes aim at Florida
    Boston 25 News WFXT2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady5 hours ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy