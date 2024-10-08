Typical Autumn in New England

HOW TO DRESS?

Chilly mornings and mild afternoons mean you will probably want fewer layers leaving work than you were wearing when you left in the morning. Towns inland will see temperatures fall into the lower 40s, even upper 30s! These chilly temperatures are arriving right on time climatologically. A couple of quick disturbances could bring a shower during the nighttime hours, but coverage will be very limited. Better showers chances are in northern New England. The nice stretch of weather will continue through the weekend. We will even warm to around 70 on Saturday.

HURRICANE MILTON

Hurricane Milton is a powerful, dangerous hurricane. It will be the second major hurricane to make landfall in Florida in two weeks, expected late Wednesday or very early Thursday as a Cat 3/4. It will pack a massive punch with flooding rain, a major storm surge, and destructive winds for a large swath of Florida. Weather will deteriorate all day Wednesday with the worst passing over the Florida peninsula Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon (peaking overnight). By Thursday night the storm will be out in the open Atlantic. There will be no impact to New England.