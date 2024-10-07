Facility dog introduced at local hospital to ‘decrease patients’ feelings of anxiety and distress’

Mass General for Children has a brand new staff member who just so happens to be both adorable and furry.

Kayce, and 18-month-old Golden Retriever was introduced Monday as the hospital’s facility dog. Kayce is part of a program to help patients deal with the stress that can come with being in a hospital environment.

“In his new role, Kayce helps decrease patients’ feelings of anxiety and distress, aids children as they prepare for and undergo medical procedures, promotes positive coping strategies, offers bereavement support, incentivizes patients to join him on a walk, and much more,” according to a hospital spokesperson.

The program funded by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Dogs for Joy program. Along with Kayce, the program presented a $250,000 Joyful Spaces grant.

“The funds will go toward renovations for a new Pediatric Emergency Department patient room and to support the Child Life and Integrative Therapies Program at MGfC,” a hospital spokesperson confirms.





The Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $625,000 to Mass General Hospital since 2006, hospital officials say.

A hospital spokesperson says that Kayce spent 17 months training to assist patients and their families with there needs, and is named after a character on the TV show, Yellowstone.





