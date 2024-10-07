Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Facility dog introduced at local hospital to ‘decrease patients’ feelings of anxiety and distress’

    By Boston 25 News Staff,

    1 days ago

    Mass General for Children has a brand new staff member who just so happens to be both adorable and furry.

    Kayce, and 18-month-old Golden Retriever was introduced Monday as the hospital’s facility dog. Kayce is part of a program to help patients deal with the stress that can come with being in a hospital environment.

    “In his new role, Kayce helps decrease patients’ feelings of anxiety and distress, aids children as they prepare for and undergo medical procedures, promotes positive coping strategies, offers bereavement support, incentivizes patients to join him on a walk, and much more,” according to a hospital spokesperson.

    The program funded by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Dogs for Joy program. Along with Kayce, the program presented a $250,000 Joyful Spaces grant.

    “The funds will go toward renovations for a new Pediatric Emergency Department patient room and to support the Child Life and Integrative Therapies Program at MGfC,” a hospital spokesperson confirms.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIdNq_0vxxut7z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AyBW_0vxxut7z00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZZDP_0vxxut7z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVMss_0vxxut7z00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iE0nV_0vxxut7z00


    The Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $625,000 to Mass General Hospital since 2006, hospital officials say.

    A hospital spokesperson says that Kayce spent 17 months training to assist patients and their families with there needs, and is named after a character on the TV show, Yellowstone.


    Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Fugitive wanted by Salvadoran authorities for human trafficking arrested on Martha’s Vineyard
    Boston 25 News WFXT23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton’s latest path: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm takes aim at Florida
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Cost of Mega Millions ticket rising to $5 in 2025
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    ‘Going to be a bloodbath’: California man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Mass. companies, feds say
    Boston 25 News WFXT2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Mega Millions tickets to more than double in price
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton regains strength and returns to Category 5 on its way to the Florida coast
    Boston 25 News WFXT21 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    ‘Extremely dangerous’: What to know about Hurricane Milton as it barrels toward Florida’s coast
    Boston 25 News WFXT3 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Rare wild cat continues to roam New England after 1st confirmed sighting in years, officials say
    Boston 25 News WFXT3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy