Officials identify man killed in house fire in Bethlehem, NH

On Monday, New Hampshire state officials identified the man who died in a house fire in Bethlehem, New Hampshire on Friday night.

53-year-old James Duguay died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in his Main Street home around 10:23 p.m., according to the NH State Fire Marshal’s office.

Upon arrival, crews found significant fire and smoke coming from the first and second story of the single-family home.

Firefighters made entry into the home and found Duguay, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing but State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey’s office said it appears to be accidental.

“In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, residents should immediately exit their home and call 9-1-1,” the Fire Marshal’s office said. “Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan. Anyone with questions about home fire safety should contact their local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.”

