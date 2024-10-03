Open in App
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Tree and plant destroyer: Mass. town has spotted lanternfly infestation, officials warn

    By Frank O'Laughlin,

    1 days ago

    A Massachusetts town is dealing with a spotted lanternfly infestation, officials announced this week.

    The state’s Department of Agricultural Resources recently confirmed an infestation of the invasive insect known as spotted lanternfly in the Worcester County town of Millbury.

    Officials didn’t say where the infestation is located but urged residents to keep an eye out for the pests and report any sightings to the state.

    The spotted lanternfly attacks tree-of-heaven, grapevines, maple trees, and hops vines, as well as lilac, rose, poplar, stone fruit, sycamore, birch, and black walnut, among many others .

    In addition to impacting agricultural commodities, officials warned that the infestation could interfere with outdoor recreation if it reaches a high enough level due to the swarming behavior of the spotted lanternfly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLIbw_0vt23FdF00

    The spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite or sting but they tend to gather in large numbers in areas where people are, covering anything they are on with a sticky, sugary waste known as honeydew.

    The MDAR encouraged residents and businesses to use these guides to learn more about the pest.

    yuengling
    1d ago
    Pretty. I’d keep them in my yard
    Ruth Huyler
    1d ago
    I live in western Massachusetts but I have been lucky enough not to have seen one. If I do, should I report it to any government agency?
