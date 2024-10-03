Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Regular Green Line service resumes following derailment that prompted NTSB investigation

    By Frank O'Laughlin,

    2 days ago

    Regular service has resumed on the MBTA’s Green Line following a derailment in Cambridge earlier this week that prompted a National Transportation Safety Board investigation, officials announced Thursday.

    In a post on X, the T said train service was restored between North Station and Medford/Tufts and Union Square station and that shuttle buses have been phased out.

    Fifty people were on board and six passengers suffered minor injuries when a trolley car lifted off the track near Lechmere Station on Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

    MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng apologized to riders after the derailment, saying in a statement that the derailment was “unacceptable.”

    “We apologize for this unfortunate incident, to the riders who were aboard this Green Line trolley yesterday, and to riders who continue to be disrupted by the shutdown,” Eng said in a statement.

    The NTSB investigation is looking into whether human or machine error is to blame for the derailment. The federal agency is also assessing the operating environment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3it5ZS_0vt14ark00

    There were three derailments on the Green Line in 2019, including one near Kenmore, where 10 people were left hospitalized.

    Then in June of 2022, two Green Line trolleys collided and derailed near Government Center, hurting some passengers.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    New York woman arrested and extradited to Massachusetts following Cape Cod scam
    Boston 25 News WFXT15 hours ago
    Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Recall alert: Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix recalled over undeclared almonds, cashews
    Boston 25 News WFXT9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Dockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Recall alert: Tesla recalls 27K Cybertrucks
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ case being reviewed because of ‘new evidence’
    Boston 25 News WFXT23 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy