    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Police investigating incident at gas station near Melrose school, hospital

    By Frank O'Laughlin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWYFK_0vsoTzXI00

    A police investigation is underway following an incident at a gas station in Melrose that’s not far from a school and hospital.

    Multiple Melrose police cruisers and officers were spotted at the Shell gas station at 860 Main Street early Thursday morning.

    The gas station is just a short distance from Melrose High School and Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

    Video from the scene showed officers with flashlights and a K9 scouring the area for evidence, including near the high school.

    Details on the nature of the investigation weren’t immediately available.

    Boston 25 News has reached out to Melrose police for comment.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    Lu
    2d ago
    That used to be goodNow because they got low income housingIt’s bad now
