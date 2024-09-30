2 men seriously injured after vehicle crashes into woods along Route 3 in Plymouth

Two men were seriously injured after the vehicle they were riding in veered off Route 3 and crashed into the woods in Plymouth on Sunday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment on the southbound side of the highway just after 8 p.m. found a mangled vehicle in a wooded area, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle was left trapped in the wreckage and it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to free him using hydraulic extrication tools.

He was taken via ambulance to a landing zone at Elmer E. Raymond Jr. Memorial Park on Long Pond Road and then flown to a Rhode Island hospital.

The passenger in the vehicle was also seriously injured and taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The names of the two victims haven’t been released.

State police are assisting Plymouth police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW