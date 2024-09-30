Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Boston teachers holding citywide walk-in to fight for more funding in schools

    By Ryan Breslin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Spvs_0vocCAdK00

    Boston teachers are planning a citywide walk-in Monday morning to fight for more funding in schools.

    They’re calling on full federal funding for public schools and it’s in support of a fair contract for Boston public school staff.

    Since the beginning of this school year, the union said the 8,000 educators at BPS have been working with an expired contract.

    They said educators have been frustrated by months of stalled contract negotiations. They want a contract that prioritizes “true inclusion” with fair wages, especially for paraprofessionals who they say are paid as low as $30,000 a year.

    Monday’s walk-ins will take place at 15 schools including TechBoston Academy, Lee K-8 School, and Sumner Elementary School.

    Across the country, about $200 billion of covid relief money for education is set to expire.

    Massachusetts was allocated $2.5 billion.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    A.Ali
    1d ago
    Massachusetts doesn't care about the youth point blank period. Obviously schools are unfunded which is always going to lead to jails being overly crowded.
    Oh That Guy!
    2d ago
    Talk to the commie mayor. She can raise taxes and get it for you brain washing suck bags.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Recall alert: Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix recalled over undeclared almonds, cashews
    Boston 25 News WFXT7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    ‘Unacceptable’: Head of MBTA apologizes after 7 people injured in Green Line derailment
    Boston 25 News WFXT12 hours ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Recall alert: 41K Harley-Davidsons recalled because of electrical system problem
    Boston 25 News WFXT12 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Dockworkers strike; ports shut down
    Boston 25 News WFXT1 day ago
    Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?
    Boston 25 News WFXT7 days ago
    Treasure hunt that led to Massachusetts ends with discovery of 24K gold statue, game creator says
    Boston 25 News WFXT10 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    CPSC: Stop using LEHOM Baby Playpens; pose entrapment, suffocation hazards
    Boston 25 News WFXT6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Lawyers for Brian Walshe, man accused of dismembering wife, want to see records from Karen Read case
    Boston 25 News WFXT7 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy