Boston teachers holding citywide walk-in to fight for more funding in schools

Boston teachers are planning a citywide walk-in Monday morning to fight for more funding in schools.

They’re calling on full federal funding for public schools and it’s in support of a fair contract for Boston public school staff.

Since the beginning of this school year, the union said the 8,000 educators at BPS have been working with an expired contract.

They said educators have been frustrated by months of stalled contract negotiations. They want a contract that prioritizes “true inclusion” with fair wages, especially for paraprofessionals who they say are paid as low as $30,000 a year.

Monday’s walk-ins will take place at 15 schools including TechBoston Academy, Lee K-8 School, and Sumner Elementary School.

Across the country, about $200 billion of covid relief money for education is set to expire.

Massachusetts was allocated $2.5 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW