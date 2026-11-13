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Source: JC Olivera / JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Niecy Nash had one job: show fans how to make a taco salad. But somehow, the actress ended up serving a whoooole lot more than a recipe!

A recent cooking video featuring Nash preparing a meal for her wife, Jessica Betts, has taken social media by storm, with viewers seemingly more distracted by her curves and outfit than what was happening in the kitchen.

From hilarious jokes about what they thought she was cooking to fans giving the actress her flowers, the internet has been having a field day. And now, Niecy herself is getting in on the fun!

Niecy Nash’s Taco Salad Tutorial Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy

The actress recently shared a nine-minute cooking tutorial on TikTok, walking followers through her taco salad recipe while wearing a black strapless SKIMS top with white trim.

But while Nash was focused on preparing dinner for her wife, viewers had their attention elsewhere with many mesmerized by her ample assets.

The video quickly racked up millions of views, with fans flooding the comments with jokes.

As the reactions continued pouring in, Nash eventually made her way into the comments, responding with laughing emojis and a playful, “Come on now!”

Niecy Nash Reacts To The Internet’s Spicy Commentary

After days of fans cutting up over her cooking tutorial, Niecy decided to address the viral attention herself.

According to The Shade Room, the actress shared a collection of hilarious fan reactions on Instagram Saturday, admitting that the unexpected attention had her reconsidering her next cooking lesson.

“OMG‼️ I usually only post my cooking videos on @tiktok and yall won’t let me be great! 😅😅☺️ added a few vids so swipe! The last slide is a vid of me actually cooking! Yall are crazy! I was going make food tonight but yall got me shook 😂 and yall went to JB and dropped a dime on me 🥹” she wrote.

And the jokes didn’t stop there.

Nash also shared the reactions on TikTok, teasing that she wasn’t sure whether she wanted to return to the kitchen for another tutorial.

“Dang‼️ yall came for me! Was going to make crabs with you guys today but ion know 😂 #Carrotcake .#lemonpepperwings #potroast,” she captioned the post.

Clearly, Niecy’s fans are hungry for more cooking content, even if they’re not necessarily paying attention to the recipes!

See more reactions to Niecy Nash’s cooking videos right now.