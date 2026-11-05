Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyers Ask Judge To Let Them Drop Her As A Client

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzQ6p_1GnkpHlR00
  • Law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever seeks to withdraw from representing Minaj citing irreconcilable differences.
  • 24/7 Productions claims Minaj and her company failed to reimburse over $200,000 in album-related expenses.
  • Lawyers struggled to serve Minaj at her $10 million penthouse after her husband said the couple rarely answers phones.
Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
emoji_haha
emoji_wow
37

Comments / 22