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Celebrities
Nicki Minaj’s Lawyers Ask Judge To Let Them Drop Her As A Client
By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls,5 days ago
- Law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever seeks to withdraw from representing Minaj citing irreconcilable differences.
- 24/7 Productions claims Minaj and her company failed to reimburse over $200,000 in album-related expenses.
- Lawyers struggled to serve Minaj at her $10 million penthouse after her husband said the couple rarely answers phones.
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