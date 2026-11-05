Ornery Onika Defensively Dismisses Midterm Mockery With ‘Trump Is Still Your President’ Post, Dares Detractors To ‘STAY MAD’

MAGA Minaj is still catching heat after the Republican Party’s midterm misfires, and she’s clapping back.

After being relentlessly roasted over her Trump-tagalong campaign appearances and the GOP’s Election Day defeats, Nicki Minaj broke her silence with a lengthy social media statement defending Donald Trump, doubling down on her MAGA allegiance, praising Elon Musk and blasting critics with a defiant reminder that Trump is “STILL your PRESIDENT.”

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On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the “Super Bass” rapper took to X with a 15-point response addressing everything from the president’s political standing to her own celebrity status, aimed at online critics.

“Couple things: 1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT. 2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER,” she wrote.

The rapper continued by congratulating Republican politicians Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds while taking a swipe at Democratic campaign spending.

“Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds,” she wrote. “Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them.”

“I don’t vote, I VETO,” she added. “Stay tuned & STAY MAD.”

She, in fact, does NOT veto, because that’s not how any of this works. And by her own previous admission, she’s not a U.S. citizen, so she can’t even VOTE–so who’s the one really mad here?

Nicki Minaj Echoes White House Response, Defends Elon Musk

Minaj’s insistence that Trump remains president echoed the White House’s own response to the massive midterm defeat.

“PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT,” the administration’s official social media account posted Wednesday alongside a photograph of Trump in the Oval Office.

The official account also added that they’re going after the “fake news” and “radical left.”

“The White House also doubled down on its defense of Trump in a lengthy statement titled “President Trump Will Again Defy the Odds, the Fake News, and the Radical Left.”

The statement accused Democrats of attempting to dismantle Trump’s policies on immigration, taxes, energy and diversity initiatives during the final two years of his presidency.

“Every time the Radical Left, the Fake News, and the professional panic class have written President Trump’s obituary, they have been wrong. They will be wrong again,” the statement read.

The administration also warned against potential impeachment efforts and attempts to reverse Trump’s agenda, insisting that such efforts would fail.

“President Trump will never stop fighting,” the statement concluded.

#SureJan.

As for Onika, she had more to say. In a follow-up post, the rapper brought up billionaire Elon Musk, who reportedly poured more than $440 million into Republican election efforts.

“Elon is STILL a trillionaire, and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue,” she wrote.

She also praised Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI, describing it as “a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better.”

As you can imagine, Twitter wasted no time dragging ornery Onika for her words, pointing out that no matter what she says, she’s still affiliated with the LOSERS of the right.

What do YOU think about Nicki Minaj’s post-midterms message?