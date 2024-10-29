Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bossip

    Creator Economy: Druski, Kai Cenat, Khaby Lame, Flau’jae Johnson & More Top Forbes 2024 ‘Top Creators’ List

    By Noah Williams,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nSIv_0wQuxfS900
    Forbes Druski -Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

    Forbes has released the 2024 “Top Creators” list detailing how much your favorites are taking home off their content.

    We are currently in the content creator era with everyone hoping to turn likes and comments into a multi-million dollar empire. Earlier this year, Onlyfans announced record payouts exceeding $6B, and the growth is seemingly only getting started.

    Forbes recently released its 2024 “Top Creators,” and the results might surprise you. To rank the creators, Forbes factored in gross earnings, followers, engagement, and entrepreneurial activities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPflf_0wQuxfS900

    There weren’t many creators of color in the top 10, except TikTok star Khaby Lame, who clocked the #10 spot. Khaby continued to hold the crown for the most followed person on TikTok. His short videos earned him 2.5 billion likes and deals with every major brand. Astonishingly, he earned $20M without saying almost any words in his content.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSAdx_0wQuxfS900

    Atlanta-based comedian Druski, fresh off his first-ever “CouldaBeen Fest,” snatched the #11 spot with $12M earned. Druski’s platform CouldaBeen has taken him past a comedian and catapulted him to an entertainment executive. Youtube Tech Guru Marques Brownlee banked $10M, placing him at #17. From cars to phones and anything in between, if you need reviews on any gadgets his YouTube channel has you covered.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkle6_0wQuxfS900

    King of live streaming Kai Cenat piled up $8.5M from the comforts of his AMP mansion landing him #24. Fresh off his McDonalds collaboration for the “chicken Big Mac” and a newly announced deal with Nike, Kai is living. Thanks to Name, Image, and Likeness we can get used to seeing student-athletes on the list starting with Flau’jae Johnson. Johnson earned $7M as a full-time student and pillar of the LSU women’s basketball team.

    Closing the Top 50 were #40 Nara Smith, #41 Monet McMichael, #42 Drew Afualo, #43 Jordan The Stallion, and #49 Drea Knows Best.

    For those curious about who locked in Forbes’ top spot, it was YouTube’s top dawg Mr. Beast, which is no surprise.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAlfP_0wQuxfS900

    Related Search

    Kai CenatForbes rankingsKhaby lameMarques BrownleeMonet McMichaelNara Smith

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    &pizza Chain Disrespects Late DC Mayor Marion Barry With Distasteful Dessert Referencing Crack Cocaine, Locals Livid Over Bamma Behavior
    Bossip8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Boss Behavior: FUBU Founder Daymond John Brings Black Entrepreneurs Day To ATL For Star-Studded 5th Anniversary
    Bossip6 days ago
    R.I.P: Hip-Hop Legend DJ Clark Kent Passes Away At 58 After Battling Colon Cancer
    Bossip4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Lauren And Cameron Open Up About Their Difficult Fertility Journey
    Bossip5 days ago
    Dynamic Dot-Connectors, Deal-Closers & Doers In Media Industry
    Bossip8 hours ago
    Anti Social Social Club & BAPE Join Forces Again For Fall/Winter 2024 Floral Collaboration
    Bossip5 days ago
    Calling All Bookworms! Marshfield Brewery To Host Adult Book Fair
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Find A Slay Or Make One: A Gallery Of Clark Atlanta Stunners Who Applied Pressure On The Promenade At Homecoming 2024
    Bossip4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    NWA Was Right: Minneapolis Cops FINALLY Arrest White Man For Shooting Black Neighbor Davis Moturi, Admit They ‘100% Failed’ Victim
    Bossip19 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    BOSSIP’s Sober October Guide For Spookily Celebratory Non-Alcoholic Options Featuring Elysian Brewing, HOP WTR & More
    Bossip1 day ago
    Harpo, WHOMST IS THIS??? Dwyane Wade’s Befuddling Bronze Statue Leaves Fans Flabbered And Gasted, Sparks HILARIOUS Memes
    Bossip1 day ago
    Fans Think These New Pictures Of Skai Jackson Prove The Disney Channel Alum Is Pregnant
    Bossip1 day ago
    The Dark M. Night, Starfire Thee Stallion & Halle Bailey As Halle Berry: BEST Halloween Costumes (So Far)
    Bossip17 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Steve Harvey Blasts Fellow Comedians Using Podcast To Slander Other Comedians– ‘So What Is Your Motive For Doing This Here?’
    Bossip3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy