Creator Economy: Druski, Kai Cenat, Khaby Lame, Flau’jae Johnson & More Top Forbes 2024 ‘Top Creators’ List

Forbes Druski -Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Forbes has released the 2024 “Top Creators” list detailing how much your favorites are taking home off their content.

We are currently in the content creator era with everyone hoping to turn likes and comments into a multi-million dollar empire. Earlier this year, Onlyfans announced record payouts exceeding $6B, and the growth is seemingly only getting started.

Forbes recently released its 2024 “Top Creators,” and the results might surprise you. To rank the creators, Forbes factored in gross earnings, followers, engagement, and entrepreneurial activities.

There weren’t many creators of color in the top 10, except TikTok star Khaby Lame, who clocked the #10 spot. Khaby continued to hold the crown for the most followed person on TikTok. His short videos earned him 2.5 billion likes and deals with every major brand. Astonishingly, he earned $20M without saying almost any words in his content.

Atlanta-based comedian Druski, fresh off his first-ever “CouldaBeen Fest,” snatched the #11 spot with $12M earned. Druski’s platform CouldaBeen has taken him past a comedian and catapulted him to an entertainment executive. Youtube Tech Guru Marques Brownlee banked $10M, placing him at #17. From cars to phones and anything in between, if you need reviews on any gadgets his YouTube channel has you covered.

King of live streaming Kai Cenat piled up $8.5M from the comforts of his AMP mansion landing him #24. Fresh off his McDonalds collaboration for the “chicken Big Mac” and a newly announced deal with Nike, Kai is living. Thanks to Name, Image, and Likeness we can get used to seeing student-athletes on the list starting with Flau’jae Johnson. Johnson earned $7M as a full-time student and pillar of the LSU women’s basketball team.

Closing the Top 50 were #40 Nara Smith, #41 Monet McMichael, #42 Drew Afualo, #43 Jordan The Stallion, and #49 Drea Knows Best.

For those curious about who locked in Forbes’ top spot, it was YouTube’s top dawg Mr. Beast, which is no surprise.