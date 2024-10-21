Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bossip

    TLC's Shahid & Dia Of 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Talk Their Bond

    By Danielle Canada,

    2 days ago

    Two of the stars of TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy are dishing on their close bond and a relationship dynamic that could tear them apart.

    Shahid Hinton and his mother Dia from TLC’s hit reality show I Love A Mama’s Boy, are a mother-son duo, known for their exceptionally close relationship.

    In the current season of the show, TLC is showcasing five mamas’ boys like Shahid who are grappling with the competing affections of their at times coddling, unconventionally affectionate mothers, and their romantic partnerships.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQaKs_0wFvI0Dm00
    Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

    For Shahid, the term “mama’s boy” isn’t a label to shy away from, he fully embraces it no matter what detractors think, and according to Dia, their close bond started from day one—literally.

    “I mean, I can go back to the three days of labor that he was ready to come out, but he didn’t want to come out, you know. Three days!” Dia told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “As soon as he was born, it was… he had this big ol’ smile. He’s just always been close to me.”

    Shahid echoed his mom’s sentiment, saying,

    “I love my mom out loud. I love who she is. I love who we are, and I’m not ashamed to let the world know that.”

    Shahid and Dia’s bond has sparked sibling rivalry, and Shahid doesn’t shy away from teasing about being the favorite child amongst Dia’s “other children” who he has to be reminded to call his siblings. “

    We can go to Costco, we can watch Netflix, we can travel together, and my siblings don’t want to do those things with her,” said Shahid to BOSSIP.

    According to Dia however, there’s no hierarchy when it comes to her kids.

    “I love all of my children! I don’t have favorites. I just have different relationships with each of them,” said Dia. “He shares a lot with me. His siblings don’t share as much.”

    She also told BOSSIP that while she loves her son, she’s careful not to smother him.

    “People say I’m smothering him, but I’m not. I’m helping him become the man he’s supposed to be. I want him to have a head start in life, to be prepared. I want him to be the man of his household one day.”

    Shahid And Dia Of I Love A Mama’s Boy Dish On Shahid’s Girlfriend, Nylah

    Watchers of I Love A Mama’s Boy know that while Dia and Shahid agree on mostly everything, they have differing opinions when it comes to Shahid’s girlfriend, Nylah.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsjE3_0wFvI0Dm00
    Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

    According to Mama Dia, Nylah rubbed her the wrong way from the beginning.

    “When a child comes into a room with adults, you speak. This child didn’t speak!” said Dia.

    Despite that rocky beginning, however, Dia admitted that Nylah has some positive traits–but she has things she can work on, like being more like him.

    “She’s a beautiful girl, I’ll say that,” she told BOSSIP. “My grandchildren would be beautiful. But that attitude? The princess thing? No! He needs someone who’s nurturing, like me,” she added. “Someone who’ll take care of him and meet him halfway. Nylah, she wants him to pay 100% of the bills but doesn’t give 100% on her side.”

    With tensions between his mom and his girlfriend, BOSSIP asked Shahid what he’d do if he were given an ultimatum by his boo to choose between him and his mom.

    “I don’t do ultimatums,” said Shahid. “I need options. I live at home with my mom. Am I gonna go live with Nylah? I don’t know. But I also wouldn’t put anyone before my mom.”

    Ultimately, Shahid hopes viewers of I Love A Mama’s Boy will understand that both relationships—his bond with his mother and his romance with Nylah—are real, and as difficult as they can be, he’s navigating them the best he can.

    “I love Nylah, I love my mom. It’s awesome that I get to show both of them off to the world. I really thought after the show, they’d become best friends,” Shahid laughed. “But no… they watch each other on TV and it’s like, ‘I remember why I don’t like you.’”

    As for Dia, she said she hopes watchers will learn to normalize the bond between a parent and their child.

    “I hope this teaches people it’s okay to love out loud. It’s okay to show your child love, and it’s okay for a child to show their parents love too.”

    Watch our exclusive with Dia and Shahid from TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy!

    I Love A Mama’s Boy Exclusive Clip

    Shahid and Dia’s Nylah discrepancies will continue tonight in a brand new episode of TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy. An exclusive clip shows Dia locking Shahid’s credit card while he’s on a winery date with his boo, forcing him to ask for permission to use it. When Shahid also notes that Nylah left her credit card at home, Dia says she’s unsurprised.

    Take an exclusive look below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EarXr_0wFvI0Dm00

    Tonight’s episode of I Love A Mama’s Boy titled “It’s Just Cheese, Mom” – Airs Monday, October 21 at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC

    Take a look at the official episode description:

    Shahid is ready to make up the winery date to Nylah since they ended up at the dentist last time! But when he tries to pay for their tasting, Shahid is humiliated to find out that his mom locked his card. When Nylah speaks up she’s more upset about the fact that Shahid overshares with his mom – he needs to not tell her everything! In LA, Shirlene shares her frustration with Kris over Christmas with Austin. She’s worried about how this is all going to play out, especially because she is finally moving back to LA. That means she and Kris are going to see a lot more of each other – for better or for worse! In FL, Josh, Janelle and the family arrive at their new house to check out the progress of the renovation. When Tina realizes there’s no room for her, she and Janelle go at it. In CA, Kelly and Matt take on real estate and try to go into business together. But Matt wonders if this is only going to cause more problems in his dating life. He’s starting to think that a little separation could be the wiser choice!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    &pizza Chain Disrespects Late DC Mayor Marion Barry With Distasteful Dessert Referencing Crack Cocaine, Locals Livid Over Bamma Behavior
    Bossip1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Polo G Arrested For Gun Possession After Police Find Firearm During Los Angeles Traffic Stop
    Bossip1 day ago
    Colman Domingo Attends The 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala In Custom Valentino While Enjoying Don Julio 1942
    Bossip2 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Lil’ Kim Sets Off AIDS Walk Atlanta With Show-Stopping Set & Gary With Da Tea Drops Gems On Available Resources [Exclusive]
    Bossip2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Ok…And? Tyre Nichols’ Family’s $550M Lawsuit Would Bankrupt Memphis, Says City Lawyer
    Bossip2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Sustainable Streetwear Savant Nigel Xavier Redefines Upcycled Fashion With Meta AI-Powered ’Super Fan’ Campaign
    Bossip2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Prayers Up! NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Says He Underwent A ’14 Hour’ Heart Transplant Following 2022 Stroke
    Bossip1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy