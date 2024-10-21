TLC's Shahid & Dia Of 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Talk Their Bond

Two of the stars of TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy are dishing on their close bond and a relationship dynamic that could tear them apart.

Shahid Hinton and his mother Dia from TLC’s hit reality show I Love A Mama’s Boy, are a mother-son duo, known for their exceptionally close relationship.

In the current season of the show, TLC is showcasing five mamas’ boys like Shahid who are grappling with the competing affections of their at times coddling, unconventionally affectionate mothers, and their romantic partnerships.

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

For Shahid, the term “mama’s boy” isn’t a label to shy away from, he fully embraces it no matter what detractors think, and according to Dia, their close bond started from day one—literally.

“I mean, I can go back to the three days of labor that he was ready to come out, but he didn’t want to come out, you know. Three days!” Dia told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “As soon as he was born, it was… he had this big ol’ smile. He’s just always been close to me.”

Shahid echoed his mom’s sentiment, saying,

“I love my mom out loud. I love who she is. I love who we are, and I’m not ashamed to let the world know that.”

Shahid and Dia’s bond has sparked sibling rivalry, and Shahid doesn’t shy away from teasing about being the favorite child amongst Dia’s “other children” who he has to be reminded to call his siblings. “

We can go to Costco, we can watch Netflix, we can travel together, and my siblings don’t want to do those things with her,” said Shahid to BOSSIP.

According to Dia however, there’s no hierarchy when it comes to her kids.

“I love all of my children! I don’t have favorites. I just have different relationships with each of them,” said Dia. “He shares a lot with me. His siblings don’t share as much.”

She also told BOSSIP that while she loves her son, she’s careful not to smother him.

“People say I’m smothering him, but I’m not. I’m helping him become the man he’s supposed to be. I want him to have a head start in life, to be prepared. I want him to be the man of his household one day.”

Shahid And Dia Of I Love A Mama’s Boy Dish On Shahid’s Girlfriend, Nylah

Watchers of I Love A Mama’s Boy know that while Dia and Shahid agree on mostly everything, they have differing opinions when it comes to Shahid’s girlfriend, Nylah.

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

According to Mama Dia, Nylah rubbed her the wrong way from the beginning.

“When a child comes into a room with adults, you speak. This child didn’t speak!” said Dia.

Despite that rocky beginning, however, Dia admitted that Nylah has some positive traits–but she has things she can work on, like being more like him.

“She’s a beautiful girl, I’ll say that,” she told BOSSIP. “My grandchildren would be beautiful. But that attitude? The princess thing? No! He needs someone who’s nurturing, like me,” she added. “Someone who’ll take care of him and meet him halfway. Nylah, she wants him to pay 100% of the bills but doesn’t give 100% on her side.”

With tensions between his mom and his girlfriend, BOSSIP asked Shahid what he’d do if he were given an ultimatum by his boo to choose between him and his mom.

“I don’t do ultimatums,” said Shahid. “I need options. I live at home with my mom. Am I gonna go live with Nylah? I don’t know. But I also wouldn’t put anyone before my mom.”

Ultimately, Shahid hopes viewers of I Love A Mama’s Boy will understand that both relationships—his bond with his mother and his romance with Nylah—are real, and as difficult as they can be, he’s navigating them the best he can.

“I love Nylah, I love my mom. It’s awesome that I get to show both of them off to the world. I really thought after the show, they’d become best friends,” Shahid laughed. “But no… they watch each other on TV and it’s like, ‘I remember why I don’t like you.’”

As for Dia, she said she hopes watchers will learn to normalize the bond between a parent and their child.

“I hope this teaches people it’s okay to love out loud. It’s okay to show your child love, and it’s okay for a child to show their parents love too.”

Watch our exclusive with Dia and Shahid from TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy!

I Love A Mama’s Boy Exclusive Clip

Shahid and Dia’s Nylah discrepancies will continue tonight in a brand new episode of TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy. An exclusive clip shows Dia locking Shahid’s credit card while he’s on a winery date with his boo, forcing him to ask for permission to use it. When Shahid also notes that Nylah left her credit card at home, Dia says she’s unsurprised.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tonight’s episode of I Love A Mama’s Boy titled “It’s Just Cheese, Mom” – Airs Monday, October 21 at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC

Take a look at the official episode description: