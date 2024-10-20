Witness In Young Thug Trial Sent To Prison After Violating Plea Deal

The now infamous Young Thug trial has gone on for nearly a year. Recent developments show there will be no end to the trial soon, as the judge had to revoke a witness’ plea deal after unexpected testimony.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to Hip Hop DX, Antonio Sledge, who was a prosecution witness, testified in September. In a turn of events, on October 18, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled for Sledge to be taken into custody. This came after the judge determined he had violated his plea deal. In the plea, Sledge agreed to testify about “16 factual acknowledgments.” Specifically, the court was interested in the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas and Young Thug’s alleged involvement. The agreement allowed him to avoid prison time and instead receive 15 years of probation.

Though he signed the plea deal, he had very little to say when he took the stand.

“On January 10, 2015, after the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., Defendant and other YSL associates gathered at the home of Jeffery Williams AKA Young Thug, who gave Defendant and other YSL associates cash money to ‘lay low,” prosecution stated.

Sledge’s response: “I don’t recall.”

This was Sledge’s response to multiple questions he was asked while testifying. Judge Whitaker reminded Sledge of his plea agreement and stated that he was violating it.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“The solemn oath that he took when he said that he understood every term within the plea agreement factual acknowledgments,” she stated. “He was notified that the entirety” of his 15-year probation “could be revoked.”

“There is not a proper regard for the judicial system and the seriousness with which an oath in court needs to be taken,” the judge added.

As a result of the failed testimony, Judge Whitaker revoked Sledge’s probation and ordered him to be taken into custody. Though Sledge asked to get his items in order, his request was denied.

Do you think the Young Thug trial will end anytime soon? Let us know in the comments!