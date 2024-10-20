Open in App
    Witness In Young Thug Trial Sent To Prison After Violating Plea Deal

    By Kerbi Lynn,

    2 days ago

    The now infamous Young Thug trial has gone on for nearly a year. Recent developments show there will be no end to the trial soon, as the judge had to revoke a witness’ plea deal after unexpected testimony.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5pMX_0wEkP33600
    Source: Prince Williams / Getty

    According to Hip Hop DX, Antonio Sledge, who was a prosecution witness, testified in September. In a turn of events, on October 18, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled for Sledge to be taken into custody. This came after the judge determined he had violated his plea deal. In the plea, Sledge agreed to testify about “16 factual acknowledgments.” Specifically, the court was interested in the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas and Young Thug’s alleged involvement. The agreement allowed him to avoid prison time and instead receive 15 years of probation.

    Though he signed the plea deal, he had very little to say when he took the stand.

    “On January 10, 2015, after the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., Defendant and other YSL associates gathered at the home of Jeffery Williams AKA Young Thug, who gave Defendant and other YSL associates cash money to ‘lay low,” prosecution stated.

    Sledge’s response: “I don’t recall.”

    This was Sledge’s response to multiple questions he was asked while testifying. Judge Whitaker reminded Sledge of his plea agreement and stated that he was violating it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9c6E_0wEkP33600
    Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

    “The solemn oath that he took when he said that he understood every term within the plea agreement factual acknowledgments,” she stated. “He was notified that the entirety” of his 15-year probation “could be revoked.”

    “There is not a proper regard for the judicial system and the seriousness with which an oath in court needs to be taken,” the judge added.

    As a result of the failed testimony, Judge Whitaker revoked Sledge’s probation and ordered him to be taken into custody. Though Sledge asked to get his items in order, his request was denied.

    Do you think the Young Thug trial will end anytime soon? Let us know in the comments!

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Maestro
    3h ago
    A rapper criminal? Well that's weird.
    Joan Wood
    3h ago
    October 22 2024 can't Find Actual Place To Mention Another Day Of Adrienne Love Screwing Up Court Georgia Bar Must Of. missed Or skipped over This Clown What Did She Do To Pass The Bar,Total Embarrassment And Her And Fani Are Just Alike Dirty And Has All The Other People In Fulton County Georgias Courthouse Running Scared
    View all comments
