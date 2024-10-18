Cardi B Insists She Wants A Healthy Co-Parenting Relationship With Offset Amid Divorce Drama: ‘I Don’t Want Beef With Anyone That I Love’

Despite their fair share of public drama over the past few weeks, Cardi B is seemingly ready to put that aside and continue her relationship with Offset as co-parents.

The “Up” rapper filed for divorce from her husband of seven years back in August, and it hasn’t exactly been a smooth split. Things reached their peak when Offset accused his wife of cheating on him while pregnant, which caused Cardi to do what she does best, fight back on social media and air out her ex for all of the awful things he did during their relationship.

Now, the pair not only have to co-parent their two older kids–daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3–they also have a newborn to take care of.

Just one month after giving birth to her third child, the Love & Hip Hop alum took to X to talk with her fans about how she’s been doing lately, admitting she might be enjoying single life a little too much. But, as she embraces this new chapter, she also emphasizes that she wants to balance fun, work, and her friendship with Offset.

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1846643930861019284

Cardi joined an X Spaces on Oct. 16, during which she updated fans on how life has been since welcoming her third child.

“Life has been really weird,” she said per Billboard. “I’m single and I’ve been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don’t want it to get in the way of my work … I’m paranoid to give people my time, I’m just playing around right now…I just want peace.”

Just last month, Cardi and Offset’s relationship was the talk of social media when the Migos rapper accused his ex of cheating on him while pregnant. Now that the two of them have seemingly hashed things out, the rapper hopes their relationship can mimic that of her parents growing up.

“I feel like two weeks ago, there was a lot of beef,” she explained. “I feel like things are calming down right now. I don’t want to have beef with anybody that I love. All the divorce things that happen, I want peace and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship, and co-parenting means no f**king, no flirting … I want peace. I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don’t f**k with each other, they just there for me and my sister.”

Fans will be glad to know that in addition to co-parenting, Cardi is also concerned about her career, wanting to make sure her single fun isn’t getting in the way of making music.

“Baby, I’m in heat right now,” Cardi joked. “So far I’m having a lot of fun. Somebody gave me a reality check yesterday: ‘You out here having fun, and it could distract you from your personal life, but don’t let it distract you from your work!’” She continued, “I’m also balancing my motherhood right now. I feel like I gave birth five months ago, but I really have a baby, baby. Sometimes my body be feeling weird, but of course, I gave birth six weeks ago. A lot of balancing going on right now.”

As for her album, which she previously promised would be released this year, she said it’s “coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon.”

