Global Icon Status: Snoop Dogg Reflects On A Monumental 2024– ‘I Still Do the Same Things I’ve Been Doing’

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

After being everywhere all year, Snoop Dogg reflects on his busy 2024 and credits himself for staying the course.

When it comes to being all over the place promoting your brand no one in 2024 comes close to Snoop Dogg. Three decades after hitting the scene, he’s become more popular than his wildest dreams could envision. From carrying the Olympic torch to providing on-site coverage at the 2024 Olympic Games, Snoop kept people entrenched in the events. Many have tried to guess how much he racked up during the Olympics, but The Doggfather has been bashful about the details. Perhaps, the money shouldn’t be the focus, and the connections he made and the visibility will make his 2024 look small in retrospect.

Considering Snoop’s global reach, he’s easily become the biggest rapper of the present, and his iconic status isn’t lost on him.

Snoop Dogg recently visited the Today Show to discuss his larger-than-life 2024 and how it became one of his best yet.

“I just think it’s more cameras on me,” The D-O-double-G stated. “I still do the same things I’ve been doing my whole life. It’s more attention on me, as far as a camera being able to project my daily life. Everybody that knows me knows this is what I’ve always been since a kid. I used to get in trouble in school … and once I became a grown man, I understood that in certain times, it’s certain places to be overjoyed.”

He also shared that he doesn’t really have anything else on his bucket list.

“Everyday is a new day and there’s always something exciting that can be done,” said Snoop.

You can watch Snoop Dogg on the Today Show below.