    • Bossip

    She’s Baaaack! Iconic Angel Tyra Banks Makes Her Return To The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Two Decades After 2005 Retirement

    By Rebecah Jacobs,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biSoM_0w95wAkD00

    Tyra Banks just walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time in two decades.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH2kW_0w95wAkD00

    Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

    After retiring from modeling back in 2005, the 50-year-old made her highly-anticipated return to the catwalk on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFg8k_0w95wAkD00

    Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

    This also marks Banks’ 10th time appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, having walked in nine shows with the brand before her retirement nearly 20 years ago.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHFjo_0w95wAkD00

    Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYPza_0w95wAkD00

    Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

    To the tune of “Native New Yorker, ” Tyra made her way across the stage while dressed in a bedazzled bustier, a silver cape, and matching black leggings and heels.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4FnQ_0w95wAkD00

    Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

    The former America’s Next Top Model host’s return also marks a big milestone for the show itself, returning to the runway after a six-year hiatus.

    The lingerie company’s annual event, which features its roster of models known as “angels,” was a beloved institution from 1995 to 2018. In 2019, executives canceled the event following backlash due to the body positivity, transgender rights, and #MeToo movements.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMDfB_0w95wAkD00

    Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

    Fast forward to May 2024, when Victoria’s Secret announced the show would make its return in the fall. At the time, the company said its values had shifted and promised the updated event would “reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love — the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more,” according to NPR .

    Before taking the stage, Tyra previously helped tease the show’s return with another famous model, Gigi Hadid.

    The pair announced the news on Instagram back in August with a video soundtracked by Chappell Roan, which shows Hadid accepting an invitation from Banks to walk in the show.

    Another star who made waves at last night’s show was Tyla , performing her viral hit “Water” along with “PUSH 2 START,” while donning a beautiful set and matching garter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sg7CH_0w95wAkD00

    Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

    The 22-year-old accessorized her look with a pair of sparkling heels, and of course, a pair of huge, fluffy white Angel wings.

    Ahead of the show, Tyla told Rolling Stone that she was “captivated” by the fashion show growing up, loving the event for its “stunning outfits” and “iconic wings.”

    “Now, I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage,” she continued. “What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special.”

    The Grammy-winner was just one of the musicians in the fashion show’s 2024 lineup as the event returned from its hiatus with an all-women musical lineup. Other performances included Cher and Lisa.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbbWT_0w95wAkD00

    Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

    The post She’s Baaaack! Iconic Angel Tyra Banks Makes Her Return To The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Two Decades After 2005 Retirement appeared first on Bossip .

