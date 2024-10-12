Open in App
    • Bossip

    Rubberband Man Retirement? T.I. Confirms He’s No Longer On The Paper Trail, Will Not Take Paid Performance Gigs

    By imannmilner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfcpF_0w4d2kno00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT9ZH_0w4d2kno00

    Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

    Clifford “T.I.” Harris wants everyone to know that he is so rich he no longer needs to do live performances.

    During a recent interview, the 44-year-old rapper announced that this year’s Jingle Bell concert in Atlanta will be his last live performance. The “Kang of da Souf” is set to headline the annual show which will also feature Saweetie , Sexxy Redd and Tinashe .

    I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,” he said. “I don’t want to do it anymore…I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”

    Ok, retirement TIP. Perhaps the $71 million settlement he and his wife, Tiny, won from their years-long copyright infringement battle with MGA Entertainment, over the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls’ likeness to the group the OMG Girlz, is part of the reason we won’t be seeing him hit the stage anymore.

    Thankfully, T.I. still decided to show up to perform during the halftime of the Atlanta Falcons’ face-off with the Kansas City Chiefs, where his daughter Heiress joined him for a performance of her dad’s hit song “Live Your Life.” Rihanna originally sang the hook, but the talented 8-year-old took the reins and made it her own.

    The adorable little girl has had a pretty busy year as she joined legendary groups Xscape and SWV on a few dates of their Queens of R&B Tour and also performed at the BET Awards alongside everyone’s favorite little rapper, VanVan .

    T.I. may be taking his leave from the stage but it doesn’t seem like the Harris family has any intention of following him. Even the OMG Girlz —complete with all three original members—made a return to music this year. The group also joined the Queens of R&B Tour on their Atlanta stop.

    The post Rubberband Man Retirement? T.I. Confirms He’s No Longer On The Paper Trail, Will Not Take Paid Performance Gigs appeared first on Bossip .

