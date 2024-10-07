Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bossip

    Nicki Minaj Makes Her Barbie Buns Clap On Her Hubby During Tour Stop, Safaree Spotted Zealously Hitting Straaaaait Counts In The Audience

    By Bossip Staff,

    2 days ago

    Talk about a gag…

    Social media is buzzing over footage from the Miami stop of Nicki Minaj’s Gag City Reloaded Tour showcasing the Heard Barb in Charge clapping her Barbie buns on her hubby on stage. Not only that, but Barbz were none too pleased to see the rapper’s ex, Safaree, hitting straiiiit counts in the audience before proclaiming that he was “proud” to be present.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4ZOx_0vxcx8ZB00
    Source: Paras Griffin/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images / Getty

    What was meant to be a steamy smithereens-simulating moment between the “Anaconda” rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, onstage, turned into the topic of discussion on Sunday. Footage captured an awkwardly stiff Petty staring blankly as his wife delivered a sultry lap dance during a performance of her hit song “Super Freaky Girl.”

    In video footage obtained by The Shade Room, Minaj, 41, appeared to go all out for Petty during her sultry performance. She began the dance by launching her leg into the air in front of her seated husband, then playfully poked her Barbie buns toward him and shimmed from side to side. Despite her efforts, Petty remained unresponsive. The dance concluded with Minaj sitting on his lap, snuggling up for a brief hug before he awkwardly exited the stage.

    Shocked by the perplexing exchange, netizens lit up social media with their thoughts about Petty’s lifeless reaction to Minaj’s lap dance.

    “Sitting there like Forrest Gump waiting for Jenny at the bus stop,” wrote one user.

    Another person blamed Minaj for the awkward exchange, arguing that her moves were “stiff” during the steamy dance.

    “She stiff, he stiffer and together they may as well be plywood! This was so cringey.”

    A third user joked;

    “Why is he sitting there like a paid actor,” the user penned, pointing out Petty’s motionless reaction.

    A fourth netizen hilariously added;

    “He had way more passion when he was out looking for Offset on a random NY street corner.”

    That’s not all, however, hit the flip to see what happened when Barbz spotted Safaree at Nicki Minaj’s Gag City Reloaded concert.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Roman’s Revenge: Nicki Minaj Mauls X User Criticizing Her Posting Photo Of Kenneth Petty On Papa Bear’s Birthday–‘Funky Piece Of Filth’
    Bossip6 days ago
    Offset Pulls Up On Cardi B Mid-Twerk At NYC Club, Fans Accuse The Messy Migo Of ‘Stalking’ His ‘Startled’ Ex
    Bossip2 days ago
    Drake Addresses ‘Fake Friends’ Amid Aftermath Of Kendrick Lamar Beef–‘They Might Stab You In The Back, That’s How Life Is’
    Bossip2 days ago
    Cops Kill People: Indiana Man Dies After Injected With Sedatives Following Epileptic Seizures
    Bossip8 days ago
    Suspect: Black Alabama Man Found Hanged After Lawsuit Against Police, ‘It’s Not Suicide,’ Says Family
    Bossip7 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
    Bossip7 days ago
    Tyre Nichols: 3 Memphis Officers Only Convicted Of Lesser Crimes Related To Fatal Beating
    Bossip5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    KKKetchup? Heinz ‘Wedding’ Ad Blasted As Racist, Black Bride’s Noticeably Absent Father Sparks Major Backlash
    Bossip1 day ago
    People Ain’t Isht: Daunte Wright’s Parents Furious Over Killer Cop Kim Potter Cash-Grab Speaking Tour About Fatal Shooting
    Bossip2 days ago
    A-Town Chomp: Atlanta ‘Veneer Specialist’ Charged With 8 Felonies For Unlicensed Dental Practice
    Bossip4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed For Divorce
    Bossip1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy