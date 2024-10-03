Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bossip

    Russell Simmons Owes 3 Women, Including A Sexual Assault Accuser, $3M After Failing To Pay Agreed-Upon Settlements

    By Rebecah Jacobs,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcnO0_0vt1zFbH00

    Russell Simmons is on the hook for millions after failing to pay three women the settlements they previously agreed upon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTUpA_0vt1zFbH00

    Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

    Three confessions of judgment were filed in New York County Supreme Court on Wednesday on behalf of Sil Lai Abrams, Sherri Abernathy, and Wendy Carolina Franco, according to reports from Variety . The Def Jam founder owes these women a total of $3 million after failing to pay them previously agreed-upon settlements.

    The confessions of judgment were part of confidential settlement agreements the women entered into with the disgraced music mogul in November 2023. While Simmons agreed to pay each woman large sums of money “for claimant’s alleged personal, physical injuries and sickness,” by Oct. 1, that date has passed, and he has failed to pay.

    As part of a settlement, Simmons reportedly provided the confessions of judgment to the plaintiffs last year. In New York state court, they give the plaintiffs an expedited means to obtain judgments and to begin the collections process in the event of a default, according to Variety .

    Under the settlements, while Simmons did not admit to any wrongdoing, he did pledge to pay $1,265,000 each to Abrams and Abernathy, and $515,000 to Franco. The documents do not state why the original settlements were made.

    Abrams has previously alleged that Simmons raped her in 1994. Over the course of the past decade, more than 20 women have accused the Def Jam founder of sexual assault, including another allegation this past February from a Jane Doe who once worked for his label and said that he raped her in the late ‘90s.

    Just two days after that lawsuit, another former Def Jam executive named Drew Dixon sued him for defamation after she claimed he sexually assaulted her before branding her as a “liar.”

    The post Russell Simmons Owes 3 Women, Including A Sexual Assault Accuser, $3M After Failing To Pay Agreed-Upon Settlements appeared first on Bossip .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Georgia Officials Declare State Of Emergency After BioLab Fire Sends Chlorine-Filled Plume Into The Air Affecting An Estimated 90,000 Residents
    Bossip4 days ago
    Mail Madness: Michigan Man Attacks Postal Worker With Knife Over Kamala Harris Flyer
    Bossip5 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Jaguar II Truth: Victoria Monét Says She & Boyfriend John Gaines Quietly Called It Quits 10 Months Ago, Shuts Down ‘Toxic’ Relationship Rumors
    Bossip10 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    ‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive: Trina And Towanda Sing This Surprising Song For Cedric The Entertainer
    Bossip9 days ago
    Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
    Bossip2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Love Is Blind's' Marshall Glaze Calls Off Chay Barnes Engagement
    Bossip4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Cardi Blows Off Offset's Cheating While Pregnant Claims
    Bossip9 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Cops Kill People: Indiana Man Dies After Injected With Sedatives Following Epileptic Seizures
    Bossip3 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    SZA Reveals She's Going Through A Breakup While Bugging Out
    Bossip5 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Tyre Nichols: 3 Memphis Officers Only Convicted Of Lesser Crimes Related To Fatal Beating
    Bossip23 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Khaliifah ibn Rayford Daniel Abdul Qudduus AKA Marcellus Williams Executed By State Of Missouri
    Bossip9 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Roman’s Revenge: Nicki Minaj Mauls X User Criticizing Her Posting Photo Of Kenneth Petty On Papa Bear’s Birthday–‘Funky Piece Of Filth’
    Bossip1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy