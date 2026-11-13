Bossier Parish ad valorem property tax notices have been mailed, and property owners can pay in person, by mail, or online. Taxes can be viewed and paid at www.bossiersheriff.com under the “Pay Taxes” tab using the tax assessment number and the owner’s last name, or through the Bossier Sheriff mobile app from the App Store or Google Play. In-person payments are accepted on regular business days from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM at the Bossier Parish Courthouse (204 Burt Blvd, Benton), the Viking Drive Substation (2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City), the Arthur Ray Teague Substation (3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City), and the Criminal Operations drive-through (196 Burt Blvd, Benton). Mailed payments should go to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006, and personal checks or money orders must be made payable to “Sheriff Julian C. Whittington, Tax Collector.” Card payments still include processing fees, but an ACH payment option from a bank account is now available for a $5 flat fee per transaction. More information: https://www.bossiersheriff.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office