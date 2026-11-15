Bossier City has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to healthcare and RV sales. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Bossier City, LA (Beene Blvd)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums

Why it’s interesting: Customer-facing role in the Optical center where you help members pick eyewear, adjust frames, handle orders, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus company-paid education (Live Better U) and a clear path to ABO certification.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Bossier City, LA (Beene Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums

Why it’s interesting: Same core Optical duties as the part-time role—helping members with glasses and contacts, doing measurements, repairs, and insurance paperwork—but as a full-time spot with access to full benefits, bonuses, and paid education programs.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Estimated total pay: $50,000–$75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Why it’s interesting: Front-desk style role where you talk with RV customers, set up repair work, suggest add-on services, and keep folks updated on progress. Commission is uncapped, and there are medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and training for long-term growth.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Phone-based role helping patients with questions about their medical equipment, placing orders, and checking that they’re following doctor’s directions. Good fit if you like steady office work and want your customer service skills to support healthcare patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.