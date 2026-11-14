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📣 Bossier City Sales Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Roles
Bossier City is hot right now for sales pros who like big commissions and clear paths to grow. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re ready to sell and get paid for it.
RV Sales Associate
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated $50,000–$150,000/year (base pay + commission, year-end bonus potential)
Sell RVs, help families get road-trip ready, and earn serious commission. You start with a guaranteed hourly base plus flat-rate commissions, then after 30 days you can switch to 100% commission if you want more upside. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and paid parental leave if eligible.
Roofing Sales Closer – Shreveport / Erie
- Employer: Erie Home
- Location: Bossier City, LA (Shreveport area)
- Type: Full-time (W-2)
- Pay: Earning potential $125,000–$250,000+, average first year $85,000–$135,000, 100% commission
This role is all about closing, not chasing. Erie gives you pre-set, pre-qualified appointments with homeowners—no cold calling or door knocking. You’ll run in-home demos using their software, inspect from a ladder (no roof walking), and get weekly pay, full health benefits, and a 401(k) with company match. Paid training, no experience required.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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