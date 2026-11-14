Bossier City’s colleges are quietly hiring for solid accounting roles right now, most with steady hours and on-campus teams. If you like numbers and structure, these are worth a look.

Employer: Grambling State University (at Bossier Parish Community College campus)

Grambling State University (at campus) Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Commensurate with experience (no fixed range listed)

Lead day-to-day payables, payroll, and travel for the college and support the Comptroller with reconciliations, reports, and year-end audit prep. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting (or similar with 24+ accounting hours) and 5+ years of financial management experience who wants a stable, campus-based role.

Note: A very similar Staff Accountant – Accounts Payable role is also posted under Nunez Community College, but it’s the same BPCC-based position. Check both listings if one link is down: alternate posting.

Employer: Nunez Community College (at Bossier Parish Community College campus)

Nunez Community College (at campus) Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Commensurate with experience (no fixed range listed)

Front-line accounts receivable and cashiering role in the Business Office, helping students with tuition payments, holds, bookstore charges, and payment plans by phone, email, and in person. Good fit if you have an associate degree in accounting/business/finance, some cashiering or A/R experience, and like a mix of numbers and customer service.

If one of these feels close, click through, check the requirements, and get your transcripts and references ready so you can apply without delay.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.