Bossier City has several Early Steps roles open right now, all focused on helping local families access developmental services for their kids. Most are state-classified jobs with steady hours and solid benefits.

Employer: LDH – Northwest Louisiana Human Services District

Location: Bossier City, LA (Developmental Disabilities Office, 3018 Old Minden Rd)

(Developmental Disabilities Office, 3018 Old Minden Rd) Salary: $3,250 – $5,855/month (approx. $18.75 – $41.38/hour , depending on level)

(approx. , depending on level) Type: Full-time, Classified Job Appointment (up to 4 years, may convert to Probationary)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

You’ll be the first point of contact for families seeking Early Steps and other developmental disability services. The role is a mix of intake, referrals, and helping families understand next steps, with clear career levels (1, 2, or 3) and access to state benefits, retirement, paid holidays, and parental leave.

Employer: LDH – Northwest Louisiana Human Services District

Location: Bossier City, LA (Developmental Disabilities Office, 3018 Old Minden Rd)

(Developmental Disabilities Office, 3018 Old Minden Rd) Salary: $4,557 – $8,213/month (approx. $26.29 – $47.38/hour )

(approx. ) Type: Full-time, Classified Job Appointment (up to 4 years, may convert to Probationary)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is a leadership role over the regional Early Steps intake team. You’ll supervise staff, monitor referrals and service coordination, handle quality assurance, and keep operations in line with state and federal rules—plus you get state employee benefits, leave, and retirement options.

If you care about supporting kids and families in our area, these roles are worth a close look. Click through, check the qualifications, and get your application in before the listed closing dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.