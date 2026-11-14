Bossier City has a few solid transportation and mechanic roles open right now, from local routes to state shop work and oilfield support.

Here’s what’s hiring:

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (base pay + commission + bonuses)

Drive a Cintas truck on a set route, delivering and picking up uniforms and facility products while growing existing customer accounts. Most reps work 4 days a week with no nights or weekends, and get a 10-week paid training program, performance bonuses, and full benefits.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD – Engineering & Operations

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Classified state position (Probational or Promotional)

Salary: $2,978 – $5,360/month (Mechanic 1–3 levels)

(Mechanic 1–3 levels) Application deadline: 11/23/2026, 11:59 PM Central

State shop role working on heavy equipment and complex vehicle systems (engines, brakes, hydraulics, electrical, etc.), with a focus on tires, brakes, shocks, and struts. Requires at least 1 year of mechanic experience or training, offers civil service benefits, retirement, paid holidays, and room to move up from Mechanic 1 to 3.

(Note: Similar Mechanic 1–3 postings from other sources point back to this same DOTD role.)

Employer: KLX Energy Services

Home Base: Bossier City, LA (work mainly around Marquez, TX area)

(work mainly around Marquez, TX area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oilfield-focused role hauling equipment between shops and well sites, driving various truck/trailer combos and helping install, service, and troubleshoot field equipment. Needs a valid Class A CDL (tanker endorsement for water/sewer trucks) and comfort working outdoors around heavy equipment and oil & gas operations.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.