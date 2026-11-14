Bossier City has a nice mix of hands-on retail and customer service roles right now, from big-box stores to mission-driven nonprofits.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role where you greet donors, help unload items, sort donations, and keep the area safe and clean. Good fit if you want steady physical work and like the idea of supporting Goodwill’s mission while building customer service skills.

Employer: Northern Tool + Equipment

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.00 – $18.90 per hour (based on skills, experience, and location)

(based on skills, experience, and location) Why it’s worth a look: Keep shelves stocked, set up displays, and help customers with carry-outs in a fast-paced store. Comes with flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and access to benefits if you work 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+ per year (base + uncapped commissions)

(base + uncapped commissions) Why it’s worth a look: Higher-earning customer service role helping RV customers with repair requests, estimates, and updates. Great if you have service or auto/RV experience and want commission-based pay, PTO, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2536 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111

Type: Part-time

Shifts: Opening, Morning

Salary: $16 – $29 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

(plus possible premiums and incentives) Why it’s worth a look: Work in the Vision Center helping customers with eyewear choices and orders. Offers strong hourly pay, performance incentives, and access to health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you meet eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.