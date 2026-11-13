Bossier City has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working outdoors, fixing things, and staying active. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and make their cars look brand new with full interior and exterior detailing. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, have your own equipment, and like working on your own schedule out in the field.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.55–$53.48 per hour (range depends on experience, skills, and certifications)

Hands-on role doing diagnostics and repairs on RVs: electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliances. This one stands out for the strong pay range, benefits (PTO, 401(k), insurance, discounts), and on-the-job training if you want to grow your trade skills.

Employer: Bayou Pool Solutions Inc.

Location: Bossier City, LA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.00 per hour (based on experience and work ethic)

You’ll keep pools clean and safe, plus repair and maintain pumps, filters, and heaters. Comes with a company truck, flexible schedule, and paid training, so it’s a nice option if you like working outside and learning mechanical skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.