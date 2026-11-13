Bossier City has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at a local rescue and are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Port City Cat Rescue

Squirrel is a young brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. His adoption fee helps the rescue cover basic care and vetting.

For more information or to ask about meeting Squirrel, please contact Port City Cat Rescue.

👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Port City Cat Rescue

Dolly is a mostly white Domestic Shorthair baby girl. She’s still very young and will need a gentle, patient family to help her feel safe and secure as she grows.

To learn more about Dolly or set up a visit, reach out to Port City Cat Rescue.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Port City Cat Rescue

Ghost is a white Domestic Shorthair baby boy. Like most young kittens, he’ll do best in a home that can give him time, play, and gentle guidance as he grows.

If you think Ghost might be the one for you, contact Port City Cat Rescue to ask about next steps.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bossier City, LA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Port City Cat Rescue and meeting these little ones. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.