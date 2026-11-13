Bossier City hospitality is busy right now, with hotels and restaurants looking for steady, friendly people. If you like working with guests or leading a team, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Whataburger

Whataburger Location: 112 Benton Spur, Bossier City, LA 71111

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus program)

Lead a high‑volume, $4M+ restaurant with a team of 50+ people. This role comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) match, medical/vision/dental, parental leave, education perks, and clear paths to higher‑paying leadership roles. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of leadership experience and want to grow your restaurant career.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role where you handle check‑ins, check‑outs, reservations, and guest questions. Good for someone friendly and organized who likes solving problems, using computers, and doesn’t mind flexible shifts including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Homewood Suites by Hilton

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on housekeeping job where you clean guest rooms, change linens, restock supplies, and report maintenance issues. Great if you like staying active, have good attention to detail, and can work any day of the week, including holidays and weekends. No experience needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.