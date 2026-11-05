🚌 Bossier City transportation jobs with multiple full-time openings

Bossier City has some solid transportation and auto roles right now, especially if you like being on the road or working with vehicles.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission from day one + benefits)

You’ll run a set delivery route, build relationships with the same customers each week, and handle pickups and drop-offs in a company truck. Monday–Friday days only, no nights or weekends, with commission, 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and training.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on shop role doing brakes, suspension, oil changes, tires, and inspections at a busy service center. You get weekly incentive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and open interviews 7 days a week.

Employer: Thompson Industrial, powered by Clean Harbors

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (eligible for base pay + potential incentives and full benefits)

CDL A or B role running vacuum and hydroblasting equipment at industrial sites, with a strong focus on safety. Offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, paid training, and growth paths, especially good for transitioning military.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.