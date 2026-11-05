💰 Bossier City Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bossier City has a few solid accounting roles right now, from steady credit union work to fast-paced casino auditing. If you like numbers and clear rules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Barksdale Federal Credit Union

Barksdale Federal Credit Union Location: Bossier City, LA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.70/hour

Key benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, EAP, paid time off, tuition reimbursement

You’ll handle general ledger entries, reconciliations, and financial reports to support members and staff. A bachelor’s in accounting is preferred, plus some accounting coursework and comfort with financial reports and regulations.

Same role is also listed here if you prefer LinkedIn: Staff Accountant – Barksdale Federal Credit Union

Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role audits revenue from slots, table games, food and beverage, cage, ATMs, and more, making sure reports meet company and gaming rules. You’ll use Excel a lot, review forms like W2G, SAR, and CTR, and work closely with regulators; casino or accounting experience and strong spreadsheet skills are a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right person who shows effort and reliability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.