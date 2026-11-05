🍽️ Bossier City Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bossier City’s food and hospitality scene is steady, with solid options in casinos, healthcare, and state facilities. Here are a few roles that stand out this week if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Location: Bossier City, LA (Horseshoe Casino)

(Horseshoe Casino) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep the bar area clean, stocked, and moving, while helping the bartender and serving guests at the casino. This is a good fit if you’re 21+, have some bar or customer service experience, can handle cash, and don’t mind working around noise, smoke, and late shifts.

Employer: Grambling State University / Northwest LA Veterans Home

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Probational or Promotional, Full-time (8-hour day or evening shifts)

Salary: Not listed, plus $2.00/hour premium pay

This role supervises the dietary team at the Northwest LA Veterans Home, making sure meals are safe, nutritious, and match each veteran’s diet order. Great if you have 3+ years in food service or related training, like leading a kitchen crew, tracking food inventory, and keeping strong sanitation standards.

Employer: Priority Management (Booker T. Washington)

Location: Bossier City, LA

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (not specified)

Likely full-time/part-time (not specified) Salary: Not listed

You’ll help with meal prep, serving, and clean-up for residents in a nursing center, keeping the dining room neat and sanitary. This is a good entry point if you’re new to healthcare food service, can pass a background check, and want a job focused on patient care and recovery.

If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good food service roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.