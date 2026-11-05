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Art Without Borders: Chicago’s Lit & Luz Fest Unites Artists from the City and Mexico
By Tara MobasherCamilla Forte,5 days ago
For months, artists in Chicago and Mexico have met online to rehearse performances related to identity, culture and borders. Now, their work is set to debut at the annual Lit & Luz festival, which kicks off Nov. 8 – 14. The event, in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), includes a Live Magazine Show on Nov. 13, which focuses on this year’s theme: “edges or borders.”
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