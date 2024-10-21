Open in App
    2,000-migrant caravan departs southern Mexico for the US weeks before election

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMNGR_0wG0w9yS00

    TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A group of about 2,000 migrants left Mexico’s southern border Sunday hoping to reach the country’s north and ultimately the United States. The development comes weeks before the U.S. presidential election, in which immigration has been a key issue.

    4,000 migrants headed for US, trying to beat Trump to the punch

    Some migrants, like Venezuelan Joel Zambrano, believe a new administration in the U.S. could put an end to asylum appointments through an online system called CBP One.

    “That is what makes us fearful. They say this could change because they could both close the CBP One appointment and all the services that are helping migrants,” he said.

    Both the lack of jobs in Mexico’s south due to a new wave of incoming foreigners and a delay in asylum appointments in the U.S. have motivated more groups of migrants to leave the region in the past month.

    “The situation in my country is very bad, the president doesn’t do anything for us. We spent a week by the border, but getting documents takes time,” said Honduran Roberto Domínguez, 48. “The documents we get are only for us to be in Tapachula and we cannot leave the city.”

    El Paso prepares for possible arrival of migrant caravans

    The group leaving Sunday was the third and the largest since the beginning of the administration of new Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who so far has made no changes in immigration policies established by her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

    Groups of 800 and 600 migrants left the region earlier in October.

    Activist Luis García Villagrán estimates about 40,000 migrants are currently stranded in southern Mexico.

    ___

    Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

    Comments / 506
    Add a Comment
    LibsRTards
    4h ago
    Nov 5 can't get here fast enough! TRUMP/VANCE 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    Robert Oravetz
    4h ago
    Stop this nonsense who’s send the memo out?
    View all comments
