Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Border Report

    3 Laredo city councilmembers object to pay raise council voted for itself

    By Sandra Sanchez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcDtA_0vy0s6Ua00

    McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A trio of city councilmembers from the South Texas border city of Laredo are upset over a recent vote by the council to increase council pay by 40%.

    Laredo City Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa, her niece Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa and Councilmember Dr. Tyler King are asking Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño to veto the Sept. 16 vote that was approved by 5-3, with the three members above voting against it.

    They’re also asking for public feedback by signing a petition at this link .

    Immigrants in CHNV parole program could be deported after 2 years, DHS says

    The vote gave the mayor a $25,200 pay bump, making his annual salary $100,200. Each councilmember will get an additional $19,200, bringing their pay to $69,800, including reimbursements.

    The Sept. 16 vote included a change to the city’s ordinance, but Melissa Cigarroa told Border Report on Monday that during that meeting and the previous Sept. 3 council meeting — when the issue was first discussed — the term “pay raise” was never mentioned.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gNCJ_0vy0s6Ua00
    Laredo City Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

    “This was not presented as a salary increase. This was presented as a change in the language of the ordinance to make it more clear and transparent, which is laughable, in my opinion,” Melissa Cigarroa told Border Report. “Our city attorney never told us that our pay would be raised in his presentation. So had myself, Councilmember King and Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa not spoken up and discussed how this is a de facto salary increase, no one would have been any the wiser.”

    She says it was presented as amending a 2016 ordinance that set council compensation and this bump will allow for reimbursements of cell phone, car and home office expenses for councilmembers. But she tells Border Report that she has since learned that the ordinance actually was amended in 2019 and that had never been discussed with them.

    The first pay increases were included in the Sept. 30 payments to the council and Cigarroa, who is a first-term councilmember, said she did not accept it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FacTy_0vy0s6Ua00
    Laredo city councilmembers receive more than San Antonio city councilmembers after a recent pay increase. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

    Cigarroa also says the changes to the ordinance do not take effect until January, and that is after the election for three council seats. She says the city’s laws are written that way to prevent sitting city councilmembers from voting themselves in pay raises.

    She says this also “violates an ethics ordinance that tells us we can’t be voting for financial gain for us.”

    Cigarroa feels “deceived” and said she believes presenting arguments by Laredo City Attorney Doanh “Zone” Nguyen were “insincere.”

    “In any other job, you go before your boss, you say, I would like a raise, and then you justify why, but you don’t get to decide if you get that raise. The boss decides. In our case, the public is our boss,” she said.

    New ‘4/5 Bridge’ conditionally approved for South Texas border

    Mayor Treviño told the Laredo Morning Times he will consider taking veto action. “However, as mayor, I find it difficult to comprehend how these three councilmembers are asking me to veto a 5 to 3 vote because they feel that it’s an unjust compensation issue and they did not ask me to veto when they all signed up for the pension for life, reserved for employees that have worked for the city 20 years,” he told the newspaper.

    Cigarro said Treviño opted out of the city’s pension because he is of an age to collect Social Security and he cannot collect from two government sources. She says the city’s pension is relatively small and the mayor chose the other option.

    Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

    She added that under the revised pay scale, Laredo city councilmembers are receiving more compensation than San Antonio city councilmembers who oversee a $4 billion annual budget for 2.5 million residents.

    Laredo has about 260,000 residents and an annual budget of $980 million.

    Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    WickedOnE 21
    1d ago
    Convenient how family members are on the same council. It all seems to be a problem in Laredo with the compadre system.
    Against illegals
    1d ago
    puros ratas en council and county commissioners
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Border arrests rose slightly in August; Encounters at ports of entry hold steady
    Border Report22 days ago
    Attorney General Ken Paxton targets El Paso nonprofit that offers legal services to migrants
    Border Report13 days ago
    $1.3M worth of cocaine found in trailer’s fifth wheel at Otay Mesa
    Border Report20 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    South Texas mayor, Mexican officials sign agreement for McAllen trade corridor
    Border Report22 days ago
    Motorized wheelchair stuffed with cocaine seized at Bush airport, CBP said
    Border Report5 days ago
    Vance touts deportation plan in Wisconsin city where tensions flared over refugee resettlement
    Border Report21 days ago
    Victims of fentanyl are not just illicit drug users
    Border Report12 days ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Rare ‘liger’ rescued from abandoned home near US border
    Border Report15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    Border Report19 hours ago
    ‘Significant amount’ of cocaine seized at Eagle Pass border crossing
    Border Report13 days ago
    Harris calls ‘hateful rhetoric’ surrounding Springfield ‘a crying shame’
    Border Report21 days ago
    Man awaiting smuggling trial allegedly arrested with new group of migrants
    Border Report5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Immigrants contributing to South Texas economy, reports find
    Border Report8 days ago
    Hidalgo County trying to unify drought conservation plan among South Texas border cities
    Border Report25 days ago
    A list of mass killings in the United States this year
    Border Report15 days ago
    Texas doubles down on razor wire, fencing facing New Mexico
    Border Report21 days ago
    Florida hospitals ask immigrants about their legal status; Texas will try it next
    Border Report22 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    72 migrants found in storage shed, Border Patrol says
    Border Report12 days ago
    Drug detection device helps opioid users reduce risks
    Border Report14 days ago
    Over $79K in cash seized from vehicle heading to Mexico at South Texas port
    Border Report14 days ago
    Cruz asks feds to appeal ruling against LNG project
    Border Report12 days ago
    New Mexico port ready to capture Texas truck traffic
    Border Report18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy