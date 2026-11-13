Bordentown’s food scene is busy and growing, from historic pubs to highway travel centers. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Old Town Pub

Old Town Pub Location: Bordentown, NJ

Salary: $16.25 per hour

Type: Part-time

Join a fast-paced kitchen on historic Farnsworth Avenue, keeping plates moving and guests happy. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends, some on-call) plus PTO for part-timers make this a solid fit if you’re quick on your feet and calm under pressure.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Location: Bordentown, NJ

Salary: $6.05 per hour (plus tips, per listing)

(plus tips, per listing) Type: Part-time

Serve travelers at a busy highway stop, taking orders, running a POS register, and keeping guests moving on their way. Role comes with access to medical, dental, vision (for eligible team members), 401(k) with match, meal discounts, and room to grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.