Booneville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, CNAs, and therapists. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Booneville, MS

Type: Full-time (MedSurg/CCU)

Full-time (MedSurg/CCU) Salary: Not listed

You’ll provide direct and indirect care on a MedSurg/CCU unit, using critical thinking and strong assessment skills. Great fit if you want a fast-paced setting, work closely with physicians, and value patient dignity and safety.

Key requirements: Graduate of an accredited nursing program, RN license, BLS within 14 days of hire (ACLS/PALS preferred), basic computer skills.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Location: Booneville, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role providing personal care, comfort, and emotional support to hospice patients at home or in facilities. Good for CNAs who are calm, compassionate, and comfortable supporting patients and families at end of life.

Key requirements: Active CNA license, CPR, driver’s license and insured vehicle, 6+ months direct patient care. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement or fleet vehicle, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Booneville, MS

Type: PRN (as needed)

PRN (as needed) Salary: Not listed

PRN speech-language pathology role focused on evaluating patients, setting functional goals, and providing treatment and discharge planning. Nice option if you want flexible hours and enjoy working across disciplines.

Key requirements: Graduate of an accredited SLP program, SLP license, SLP-CCC, basic computer skills, BLS within 14 days of hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Booneville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.