Boone has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below has a unique story and is waiting for someone to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Phone: (828) 264-7865

Spooky is a handsome medium-sized mixed breed boy with a white coat and warm brown patches. He’s an adult dog, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give. To learn more about his personality, training, and vet care, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Phone: (828) 264-7865

Pitter is a black mixed-breed puppy with a whole life ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need someone ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. The shelter can share more about his temperament, vaccines, and how big he might grow.

👉 Meet Pitter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Phone: (828) 264-7865

Patter is another adorable black mixed-breed puppy at Watauga Humane Society. Like his buddy Pitter, he’ll need basic training, socialization, and a family ready for puppy energy and cuddles. Call the shelter to ask about how he does with kids, other dogs, or cats.

👉 Meet Patter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: About 2 years old (adult)

About 2 years old (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Boone, NC)

Health: Not fixed (not neutered), but up to date on shots and in great health (per owner)

Not fixed (not neutered), but and in (per owner) Personality & habits: Very energetic and loves humans Originally an indoor dog but had frequent accidents Now lives in an outdoor kennel/dog lot and loves being outside Escape artist – can get out of enclosures but has never run away , and doesn’t make much noise unless he sees something



Rex is a young, healthy terrier mix who needs an active person or family and a secure setup, especially outdoors. Since he’s not yet neutered and has a history of indoor accidents, his new home should be ready to work on training and possibly keep him in a safe outdoor space or carefully managed indoor routine.

👉 Meet Rex and contact his owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boone, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call Watauga Humane Society at (828) 264-7865 or use the Adoptapet links above to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.