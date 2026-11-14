Boone has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a different story, but all of them are ready to love and be loved.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Location: Boone, NC

Boone, NC Contact: (828) 264-7865

Cindy-Lou Who is a sweet young medium-sized mix with a soft tan and white coat. She’s at Watauga Humane Society and is looking for a family to help her grow up feeling safe and loved.

👉 Meet Cindy-Lou Who and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Gray or Silver

White with Gray or Silver Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Location: Boone, NC

Boone, NC Contact: (828) 264-7865

Marigold is a lovely adult mixed-breed girl with a soft white and gray coat. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady life with her new people.

👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Location: Boone, NC

Boone, NC Contact: (828) 264-7865

Apple Crisp is a senior mixed-breed sweetheart with a black-and-white coat and a gentle presence. She’s looking for a quiet, loving home where she can enjoy her golden years.

👉 Meet Apple Crisp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Border Collie mix

Great Pyrenees / Border Collie mix Age: Young (about 9–10 months)

Young (about 9–10 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Boone, NC)

Training: 3 weeks with a professional trainer; knows heel, sit, stay, and can walk off leash (per owner description)

3 weeks with a professional trainer; knows heel, sit, stay, and can walk off leash (per owner description) Needs: Lots of daily exercise and outdoor time; best for an active home with space to run

Sadie is a young working-breed mix who loves to move. Her current family shared that she’s had professional training and does very well on walks, but she truly needs several hours of outdoor time and room to run. Due to upcoming travel and surgery, they can’t give her the exercise she needs and are hoping to find her an active, committed home.

👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boone, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share this with a friend who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.