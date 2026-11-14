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📋 Boone NC Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now
Boone’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and nonprofit work. If you like organized days, helping people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Clinic Receptionist – UNC Health Appalachian
- Employer: UNC Health Appalachian
- Location: Boone, NC (Pain Management Pro clinic)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: Starting at $15.90/hour
- Category: Clinic/Outpatient Services
You’ll be the friendly face at the front desk—greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling visits, and keeping records organized. Good fit if you’re people-focused, detail-oriented, and want strong benefits plus growth options in a major health system.
Referral Coordinator – UNC Health Appalachian
- Employer: UNC Health Appalachian
- Location: Boone, NC (Appalachian Rheumatology)
- Type: Full-time, Days, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: $15.50–$22.48/hour
- Category: Clinic/Outpatient Services
This role keeps patient referrals moving—verifying insurance, getting authorizations, scheduling with specialists, and tracking everything in the EHR. Great if you like problem-solving, working behind the scenes, and helping patients get the care they need.
Awards Coordinator – Samaritan’s Purse
- Employer: Samaritan’s Purse
- Location: Boone, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Department: Projects
- Language: English fluency required
You’ll support the global projects team by managing the awards inbox, tracking proposals and grants, organizing key documents, and helping with training materials and report submissions. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree, strong writing and organization skills, and interest in faith-based humanitarian work.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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