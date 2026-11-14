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🐱 Playful Boone Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Boone has some very sweet kittens hoping for a cozy home of their own. All are at the Watauga Humane Society and are young Domestic Shorthair cats.
Hot Fruitcake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Watauga Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 264-7865
Hot Fruitcake is a tiny brown beauty looking for a safe, loving place to grow up. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of purrs, she may be your match.
👉 Meet Hot Fruitcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loop de Loop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Watauga Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 264-7865
Loop de Loop is another adorable brown kitten, full of potential and ready to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Loop de Loop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Striped Sweater
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Watauga Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 264-7865
Striped Sweater is a young male kitten with a soft brown coat, hoping for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Striped Sweater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barnacles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Watauga Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 264-7865
Barnacles is a sweet brown kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Barnacles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Boone, NC, please consider visiting Watauga Humane Society or calling (828) 264-7865 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.