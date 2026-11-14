Boone has some very sweet kittens hoping for a cozy home of their own. All are at the Watauga Humane Society and are young Domestic Shorthair cats.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Phone: (828) 264-7865

Hot Fruitcake is a tiny brown beauty looking for a safe, loving place to grow up. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of purrs, she may be your match.

👉 Meet Hot Fruitcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Phone: (828) 264-7865

Loop de Loop is another adorable brown kitten, full of potential and ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Loop de Loop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Phone: (828) 264-7865

Striped Sweater is a young male kitten with a soft brown coat, hoping for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Striped Sweater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Watauga Humane Society

Phone: (828) 264-7865

Barnacles is a sweet brown kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Barnacles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boone, NC, please consider visiting Watauga Humane Society or calling (828) 264-7865 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.