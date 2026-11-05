🛒 Boone, NC Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Boone’s retail scene is busy year-round, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. These are good fits if you like people, don’t mind a fast pace, and want steady hours.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 958 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC 28607

Type: OTHER (bank branch role, includes Saturdays)

OTHER (bank branch role, includes Saturdays) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: November 13, 2026 (may close early)

Work face-to-face with customers, open accounts, handle basic service requests, and connect people with the right banking products. Good fit if you have 6+ months of customer interaction experience, can follow detailed rules, and are open to getting SAFE mortgage licensing.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC

Location: Boone, NC

Boone, NC Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Step into a leadership role in the store when the manager or assistant manager is away. You’ll close the store, handle cash and reports, run the register, and help with donations, pricing, and stocking. Great for someone with prior lead/supervisory experience who wants steady hours and doesn’t mind lifting and a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 240 Shadowline Dr, Boone, NC 28607

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run day-to-day store operations: open/close the store, support the team, stock and organize merchandise, keep displays fresh, and handle basic paperwork and deposits. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 55 lbs) and comes with access to benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists nearby locations and similar roles. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Boone tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.