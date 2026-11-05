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🍽️ Boone Food & Bakery Jobs: Multiple Roles With $14.50–$18.50/hr
Boone’s food scene is busy right now, from chain restaurants to beloved local bakeries. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these openings are worth a look.
Bartender – LongHorn Steakhouse (Darden)
- Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)
- Location: Boone, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location + tips (paid weekly)
Pour drinks, chat with guests, and help keep the bar area running smoothly in a busy, upbeat steakhouse. Perks include flexible scheduling via an app, shift meals, weekly pay, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and discounts on food plus extras like cell phones and hotels.
BAKERY Full-Time Overnight Pastry Bake-Off – Stick Boy Kitchen
- Employer: Stick Boy Kitchen
- Location: Boone, NC (Hardin St & Den Mac Dr locations)
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Pay: From $18.50/hr + overtime after 40 hrs, PTO, store credit, employee discount
Perfect for night owls who love baking. You’ll bake bagels, sweet rolls, muffins, cookies, scones, and more between 9pm–6am on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday nights across two bakery locations.
Bakehouse Dishwasher – Part Time – Stick Boy Kitchen
- Employer: Stick Boy Kitchen
- Location: Stick Boy Bakehouse – 150-C Den Mac Dr, Boone, NC 28607
- Type: Part-time (16–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $14.50/hr + overtime after 40 hrs, PTO, store credit, employee discount
Entry-level role with no experience needed, ideal if you like focused, hands-on work. You’ll handle dishes, keep the dish area organized, and support the production team Monday–Saturday, 7am–11am, with room to grow inside the company.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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